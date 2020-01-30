Trump touts auto industry revival in Michigan in 1-on-1 with FOX 2

President Donald Trump is in Michigan on Thursday visiting Dana Incorporated and FOX 2 had the chance to catch up with him for his thoughts on the state just before his speech.

The president's visit to the auto supplier on Van Dyke in Warren, marking his second visit to Michigan in the past few weeks.

"We're very proud of Michigan," he told FOX 2's Roop Raj. "The state is so - it's been so great to me, as you know, we had a big victory in Michigan. I brought a lot of car companies back, a lot of companies are coming back. It's had the best year it's ever had, and we're very proud. We had a lot of car companies coming back into Michigan in addition. So we wanted to come here and really celebrate and that's what we're doing," he said.

Trump said when his time as president began, the state was in "big trouble."

"Everybody was leaving. The car companies were leaving. Companies were leaving period. Now they're all coming back into Michigan and they're coming back strong," he said.

RELATED: President Trump to visit Warren auto supplier today https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/president-trump-to-visit-warren-auto-supplier-today

The president told FOX 2 that he believes Michigan is now on the right path.

"Jobs are at a record level all over the country - they're at a record level. But Michigan's now doing great. and you're getting all these car companies coming back to Michigan. That's pretty much what I have to say - nobody can believe it. Also, I fixed the Sioux Locks - you know about that? We're even working on the Asian carp - that's your new problem and we're going to get that solved," he said.

And when asked what the president would tell Detroit voters that may be on the fence:

"If you look at the polls, African American votes are through the roof -- you know, one of the highest they've ever seen for a Republicans and I think I want to get it to a level that frankly nobody's done so much for people as I've done -- the jobs, the unemployment numbers, opportunity zones, as you know, have been a fantastic thing. All of the things that we've done for African American, Hispanic American, Asian American, we're setting records with every group, so I think we're in good shape," he said.

Watch the entire interview in the video player above.