Walk in and get a free vaccine without an appointment starting today

Saturday May 1, marks the first day of Mass Vaccination Week, which is offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics that don’t require an appointment.

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) initiative, spearheaded by Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D (Michigan), is a week-long event where CBC members educate, raise awareness, and help get constituents vaccinated.

"24 percent of black Michiganders have gotten their first shot. The lowest of any ethnic group… and nearly 17 percent have gotten both," Lawrence told Fox 2’s Hilary Golston Saturday. "We have to get those numbers up."

Nationwide approximately 13 percent of American adults say they don’t want to get the vaccine; Lawrence hopes the CBC’s efforts may help to convince some people to get their shots.

No registration is required. Anyone can walk up and be vaccinated, and the vaccines are free.

A list of walk-up vaccination sites is listed below but may be updated through the week.

Advertisement

Head to https://lawrence.house.gov/mass-vaccination-week to get the updated list daily.·

Beaumont Service Center 26901 Beaumont Blvd., Southfield, MI 48033o Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7tho 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM Pfizer·



26901 Beaumont Blvd., Southfield, MI 48033o

Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7tho

10:30 AM - 2:00 PM

Pfizer·

Henry Ford Mobile Site 14300 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park, MI 48237 Wednesday, May 5th 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM Pfizer·



14300 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park, MI 48237

Wednesday, May 5th

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Pfizer·

North Farmington Hills High School 32900 W 13 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Saturday, May 8th 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Moderna·



32900 W 13 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Saturday, May 8th

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Moderna·

UWM Sports Center 867 S. Blvd. E, Pontiac, MI 48341 Friday, May 7th 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM J&J·



867 S. Blvd. E, Pontiac, MI 48341

Friday, May 7th

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

J&J·

TCF Center (For Detroiters Only) 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226 Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Pfizer·



1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226

Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Pfizer·

Farwell Recreation Center (For Detroiters Only) 2711 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234 Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Pfizer·



2711 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234

Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Pfizer·

Northwest Activity Center (For Detroiters Only) 18100 Meyers Rd, Detroit, MI 48235 Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Pfizer·



18100 Meyers Rd, Detroit, MI 48235

Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Pfizer·

Samaritan Center (For Detroiters Only) 5555 Conner Ave., Detroit, MI 48213 Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Pfizer·



5555 Conner Ave., Detroit, MI 48213

Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Pfizer·

Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 15000 Trojan St., Detroit, MI 48235 Thursday, May 6th 1:30 PM - 6:00 PM Pfizer·



15000 Trojan St., Detroit, MI 48235

Thursday, May 6th

1:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Pfizer·

Triumph Church 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48211 Saturday, May 8th 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM·



2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48211

Saturday, May 8th

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM·

Community Health and Social Services (CHASS) Center 5635 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48209 Tuesday, May 4th, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM-7:00 PM; Wednesday, May 5th thru Friday, May 7th, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM; Saturday, May 8th, 9:00 AM-11:00 AM 10 Walk-in appointments per time block Moderna·



5635 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48209

Tuesday, May 4th, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM-7:00 PM; Wednesday, May 5th thru Friday, May 7th, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM; Saturday, May 8th, 9:00 AM-11:00 AM

10 Walk-in appointments per time block

Moderna·

Welcome Missionary Baptist Church 143 Oneida St, Pontiac, MI 48341 Date: TBA Time: TBA



143 Oneida St, Pontiac, MI 48341

Date: TBA

Time: TBA

The following is a list of community partners who are organizations, churches, and government entities committed to raising awareness and spreading the message for Michiganders to get vaccinated. This list will be updated, and more partners may be added throughout the week. Information is up to date as of April 28.·