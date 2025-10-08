Walmart shoplifter accused of trying to stab police officer in face with screwdriver

article

A man who authorities say was fleeing police after allegedly stealing from a Sterling Heights Walmart over the weekend is accused of trying to stab an officer with a screwdriver.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, police were called to the store on Van Dyke after 32-year-old Joshua Mills allegedly walked out with items he did not pay for on Sunday. Mills is accused of running from officers, who Tased him and got him onto the ground.

While an officer tried to arrest Mills while he was on his back, he allegedly quickly sat up and tried to stab the officer in the face with a screwdriver, narrowly missing them.

After a struggle, Mills, who is from Eastpointe, was taken into custody.

He is now facing charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assaulting/resisting/obstructing police, and second-degree retail fraud. According to Michigan Department of Corrections records, he is currently on probation for domestic violence and resisting police.

What's next:

Mills was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond. He is due back in court Oct. 20 for a probable cause conference, followed by a preliminary examination on Oct. 27.

"This kind of blatant disrespect for law enforcement will not be tolerated. When an officer is carrying out a lawful arrest and is met with violence, it strikes at the heart of public safety," Prosecutor Pete Lucido said. "The defendant’s decision to allegedly turn a routine misdemeanor arrest into a life-threatening confrontation is unacceptable, and our office will pursue this case to the fullest extent of the law."