Want free weed? Walled Lake dispensary offering marijuana to anyone with a COVID-19 vaccine

A Walled Lake marijuana dispensary is offering free pot to anyone who can show proof they got the COVID-19 vaccine.

'Pot for Shots' - one of the more nuanced efforts to increase immunity among the public in the fight against the coronavirus - was unveiled by the GreenHouse of Walled Lake and Ubaked Cannabis Company in Burton.

For anyone that can bring in written proof that they received their COVID-19 vaccine, they'll get a pre-rolled joint, no purchase necessary the companies say.

"Our goal is to raise awareness of the importance of getting the Covid19 Vaccination as we as a community battle this horrible pandemic. "POT FOR SHOTS" is our way of showing our commitment in assisting helping the community get back to normalcy," said Jerry Millen, founder of Greenhouse of Walled Lake. "We support the safe and responsible use of Cannabis and hope this is the beginning of the end of this insidious pandemic."

While free weed may sound enticing for some and an opportunistic branding for the dispensaries, motivating people to get the COVID-19 vaccine is a real issue that the state is facing.

Public mistrust mixed with a hap-hazard rollout of the vaccine is painting the inoculation phase of the pandemic as one of disfunction.

While disruptions to the supply chain and figuring out the best way to streamline injections would always be challenges, reports from national media in recent days reveal that a lack of available COVID-19 doses acquired by the federal government may be among the biggest hurdles to overcome.