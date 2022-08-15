Wanted man drives excavator, leads deputies on chase in ‘world’s slowest pursuit’

No dramatic high-speed pursuit. No officers running through the streets. Instead, deputies were able to catch a wanted man by simply walking behind him as he tried to drive away in a slow-moving excavator.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon said 39-year-old Jesse Shaw was wanted for stealing a car and had three warrants out for his arrest related to a drug delivery and parole violation.

They located him over the weekend at a property near Banks, Oregon.

Authorities said Shaw was driving his excavator but ignored commands to stop and kept driving.

"Shaw drove the excavator over half a mile with deputies following on foot until he stopped," deputies posted on Twitter along with a video of the "chase".

Sgt. Danny DiPietro told FOX Television Stations it was the "world’s slowest pursuit."

All jokes aside, authorities said Shaw is now charged with attempting to elude police.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

