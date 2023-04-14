Expand / Collapse search

Warm temps come to a close after weekend

By , David Komer and online producer
Warm Saturday

Mild readings overnight give way to another warmer than average day Saturday. An approaching cold front brings the potential for storms and much cooler temperatures. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The mild temperatures continue into Saturday. Sun and clouds to start the day, then increasing clouds with a chance for evening showers Saturday.

The heat sticks around with a warm high expected to be 81 with a low of 58.

A cold front approaches Sunday bringing the threat for strong storms, possibly severe weather by the afternoon into the evening hours - 75/44.

Once the front goes through, temperatures will plummet and whatever moisture is lef over, may mix with scattered snow showers. High 47/36.

Cloudy Tuesday, and much cooler with a chance for snow showers early,  52/35.

Dry for Wednesday as temps start to warm up, 62/47.

Rain chances increase late on Thursday with a high of 70 and low of 44.

Rainy and windy for next Friday, and a little cooler, 64.

