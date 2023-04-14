Warm temps come to a close after weekend

The mild temperatures continue into Saturday. Sun and clouds to start the day, then increasing clouds with a chance for evening showers Saturday.

The heat sticks around with a warm high expected to be 81 with a low of 58.

A cold front approaches Sunday bringing the threat for strong storms, possibly severe weather by the afternoon into the evening hours - 75/44.

Once the front goes through, temperatures will plummet and whatever moisture is lef over, may mix with scattered snow showers. High 47/36.

Cloudy Tuesday, and much cooler with a chance for snow showers early, 52/35.

Dry for Wednesday as temps start to warm up, 62/47.

Rain chances increase late on Thursday with a high of 70 and low of 44.

Rainy and windy for next Friday, and a little cooler, 64.

Enjoy your weekend,

Lori Pinson



