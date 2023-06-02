Warm temps for Saturday, cooler weather Sunday

Highs fell just short of 90 degrees on Friday. We are looking at a warm evening and overnight, with lows in the mid-60s with a mostly clear sky.

There will be a hot start to the weekend with highs returning to near 90 degrees with sunshine Saturday. We could see an isolated shower chance through the middle part of the day, but most areas will stay dry.

Sunday will be a cooler afternoon with highs in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Highs remain closer to the seasonal high on Monday with most spots in the lower 80s. We could see a stray rain chance late.

Tuesday highs will continue to cool with most of the state in the mid to upper 70s through the middle part of the week.



