Warmer for the weekend - but chance for snow Monday

You may not notice it, but the much-anticipated warm-up has begun! You should feel it Saturday, with high temperatures near 54. That is 13 degrees warmer than average with the overnight low surpassing Friday's high temperature of 40 degrees.

Sunday will be even milder, with highs expected near 60 degrees. A High Wind Watch starts off Sunday with wind gusting up to 50/60mph until noon and rain developing. Then the colder air begins to filter in. Overnight low Sunday: 34.

With the colder air, Monday actually brings the possibility of snow! Highs will only get to around 34 degrees!

Tuesday - Thursday are dry days with temperatures rebounding back into the mid-40s.

Colder air returns Friday, bringing another chance for snow. Breezy with a high near 38.

Spring is 16 days away.

