Warmer for the weekend - but expect some storms, too
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello gang,
Rain showers will stick around for Friday evening and ending overnight. The weekend features warm temps and more humid conditions.
Sunday brings a chance for spotty but strong thunderstorms to the area. Low pressure will park over the region Monday and Tuesday of next week, with some much-needed rain in the forecast.
For the rest of Friday evening and overnight, cloudy with occasional light rain shows and a low of 63.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer, and more humid, with a high 84
Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with spotty thunderstorms and a high of 84.
Monday: Cloudy with rain showers and cooler with a high of 76.
Tuesday: Cloudy with more showers, and a high of 73.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds with a high of 77.
Enjoy,
Luterman