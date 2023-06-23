Warmer for the weekend - but expect some storms, too

Hello gang,

Rain showers will stick around for Friday evening and ending overnight. The weekend features warm temps and more humid conditions.

Sunday brings a chance for spotty but strong thunderstorms to the area. Low pressure will park over the region Monday and Tuesday of next week, with some much-needed rain in the forecast.

For the rest of Friday evening and overnight, cloudy with occasional light rain shows and a low of 63.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer, and more humid, with a high 84

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with spotty thunderstorms and a high of 84.

Monday: Cloudy with rain showers and cooler with a high of 76.

Tuesday: Cloudy with more showers, and a high of 73.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds with a high of 77.

Enjoy,

Luterman



