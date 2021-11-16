Warmer on Wednesday with some rain
FOX 2 - Hello gang, we finally saw some sun on Tuesday. For the rest of tonight expect increasing clouds, with a low near 38.
For Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy and milder with occasional rain showers and a high of 61.
On Thursday: mostly cloudy, brisk and colder with perhaps a few flurries and a high of 43.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chilly and a high of 43.
On Saturday - lots of clouds, cool and dry with a high of 44.
Sunday: More clouds not as cool and a high of 48.
-Luterman