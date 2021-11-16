Expand / Collapse search

Warmer on Wednesday with some rain

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

A warm-up for Wednesday

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang, we finally saw some sun on Tuesday. For the rest of tonight expect increasing clouds, with a low near 38.

For Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy and milder with occasional rain showers and a high of 61.

On Thursday:  mostly cloudy, brisk and colder with perhaps a few flurries and a high of 43.

Friday:  Partly to mostly cloudy. Chilly and a high of 43.

On Saturday -  lots of clouds, cool and dry with a high of 44.

Sunday:  More clouds not as cool and a high of 48.

Enjoy,

-Luterman
 