Warmer on Wednesday with some rain

Hello gang, we finally saw some sun on Tuesday. For the rest of tonight expect increasing clouds, with a low near 38.

For Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy and milder with occasional rain showers and a high of 61.

On Thursday: mostly cloudy, brisk and colder with perhaps a few flurries and a high of 43.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chilly and a high of 43.

On Saturday - lots of clouds, cool and dry with a high of 44.

Sunday: More clouds not as cool and a high of 48.

Enjoy,

-Luterman

