Warmer with some showers on Wednesday

HELLO GANG…

Rest of tonight look for thickening clouds with some light showers well after midnight and a low of 40.

Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy and mild, a few showers with a high near 55.

Thursday: Blustery with a shower chance early in the day. Decreasing clouds, some wind gusts may approach 45 miles per hour. The high will be near 60.

Friday: More clouds than sun, brisk and cooler with a high of 42.

Saturday: Cloudy and perhaps a round of light snow during the morning hours with a high of 37.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, chilly with a high of 35.

ENJOY,

-Luterman