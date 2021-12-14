Expand / Collapse search

Warmer with some showers on Wednesday

By and David Komer online producer
FOX 2 Detroit

The warmup is coming - temporarily

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

Rest of tonight look for thickening clouds with some light showers well after midnight and a low of 40.

Wednesday:  Cloudy, breezy and mild, a few showers with a high near 55.

Thursday:  Blustery with a shower chance early in the day. Decreasing clouds, some wind gusts may approach 45 miles per hour. The high will be near 60.

Friday:  More clouds than sun, brisk and cooler with a high of 42.

Saturday:  Cloudy and perhaps a round of light snow during the morning hours with a high of 37.

Sunday:  Sun and clouds, chilly with a high of 35.

-Luterman