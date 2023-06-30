Warmer with spotty storm chances this weekend

Happy Friday, tonight, will be a muggy and warm one with a starry shower chance. Overnight will be mainly quiet and warm.

Saturday and Sunday will remain unsettled with spotty shower and storm chances throughout the day.

Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 80s. A cold front will cool us off briefly Sunday with showers and storms likely on and off through the day.

Temperatures will make a quick rebound on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The 4th of July looks dry and warm with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Stephanie Mead



