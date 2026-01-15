Warming centers open across Metro Detroit during dangerously cold temperatures

The Brief The recent cold is bringing dangerous conditions outside of Metro Detroit. Detroit libraries and recreation centers serve as warming centers. Overnight shelter is also available for those in need.



Being outside in the bitter cold for any length of time can be downright dangerous and, of course, people living on the streets or in their cars are most at risk.

Big picture view:

The City of Detroit has partnered with the Detroit Rescue Mission to open emergency shelters. Sadly, every winter, Metro Detroit sees tragedies occur that could have been prevented.

Those include frostbite, hypothermia, and people freezing to death.

The city has several overnight shelters, along with respite centers that are open during the day. Respite centers include recreation centers and library branches, which are available during normal operating hours.

See the latest forecast here.

Shelters will never turn people away when it’s cold. Throughout the recent frigid weather, the city has been working with its many partners to make more space available and more beds available.

What you can do:

We have a full list of the emergency warming centers and shelters by tapping here.

If you know anyone trying to sleep out here in the cold, please urge them to get inside, even if it’s only until this cold snap ends.