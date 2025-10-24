Warren cop accused of embezzling money from police explorer program

The Brief A Warren police officer allegedly embezzled money from the department's explorer program. This was caught after a charity event for the program. Jack Barnes is now facing an embezzlement charge.



A Warren police officer who worked with the department's explorer program is now facing charges after he allegedly embezzled money from the program.

Jack Barnes, 29, was an associate advisor with the charitable organization when he allegedly embezzled the cash. This was caught by a senior command officer in July after the Explorer Post had finalized a chart event.

After this was reported, Barnes was placed on administrative leave, and the matter was referred to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. A sheriff's office investigation led to the prosecutor's office charging the officer with embezzlement from a charitable organization, $200 to $1,000.

"Any time an officer falls short of our standards, it hurts the entire Department and community. But our integrity and professionalism are defined by how we respond. I want the community to know that we acted swiftly to root out this misconduct, and the process of accountability is moving forward. The inappropriate actions of this one officer do not define the 200 plus members of the Warren Police Department who proudly wear the badge and serve the community with integrity," Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said. "We are fully committed to ensuring the Police Explorer Program continues to thrive and receive our complete support. We guarantee the necessary resources and oversight for the Explorer Program to continue its vital work for our community’s youth."

What's next:

Barnes was arraigned Friday and given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He is due back in court Nov. 18.