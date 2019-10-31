Warren De La Salle cancels football season after reports of player hazing

On the cusp of playoffs, the De La Salle football team is canceling its football season after discoveries of players being hazed.

"On the eve of the state high school football playoffs, De La Salle Collegiate has forfeited its Round 1 postseason contest after allegations of hazing in the team's locker room," said a release sent to Fox 2.

The notice came after an investigation by the school administration found the varsity football team had been hazing players. The 5-4 pilots is an all-boys Catholic high school and were scheduled to play Birmingham Groves high school in a pre-district game this Friday.

The investigation also said the hazing "has deeper roots and is more pervasive than originally thought."

“De La Salle Collegiate is a Lasallian Catholic school. We uphold values of human dignity, good sportsmanship, and respect for all,” De La Salle President John M. Knight said. “At this time, as we continue our investigation, the school leadership feels that it best that we take a step back from the field of competition."

The football institution has a decorated history, winning three of the last five Division 2 state titles, including ones in 2017 and 2018.