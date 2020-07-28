Warren family creates tribute fence to essential and frontline workers

"We moved here 3 years ago knew the yard was going to take a bit of work," said Krystal Legendre.

Just when the Legendre family decided to rip out their fence and re-invent their backyard on Lancaster in Warren, COVID-19 hit.

They saw what the front line and essential workers were sacrificing every day and wanted to show their appreciation. They created a tribute fence.

"So we slowly started to put up signs and we had the community that wanted to (help) and they contributed some stuff," Krystal said. "And then we've had people drop by and contribute painted rocks. They all have first responder or COVID-19 or designs on them."

"We work hard to keep the yard up to make sure you know we appreciate you," said Christina Legendre. "We want it to look nice for us but we want to share it with everyone else. We need good in the world."

Christina Legendre and her husband work in the medical field. They know how a little gratitude can go a long way, especially as we enter the fifth month of this pandemic and the political unrest that has followed.

"Today the way it is, with COVID-19, the riots and stuff the world, the way it is today, we want to let people know we appreciate them," Christina said. "I know, I work in the medical field. That whole, 'You did a good job.' That means a lot, it hits right in the heart."

The Legendres say they can tell it means a lot to those who walk and live nearby as they help to build their tribute fence with their tokens of appreciation.

With so much divisiveness, they hope their colorful and thoughtful fence will help bring people together as we work to conquer our new normal.

"Life is short, it can be taken from you in a heartbeat," Christina said. "Appreciate every minute you have."