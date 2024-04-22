Warren father arraigned in 8-year-old son's accidental shooting with unsecured gun

article

A 56-year-old Warren father was arraigned in connection with his eight-year-old son shooting himself in the head with his gun.

Police say that Theo Nichols' son got ahold of his father's gun and shot himself in the face April 19. His son remains in critical condition.

The incident occurred after 3 p.m. inside the Cove 10 Apartment Complex, on the third floor of the building. Investigators say both parents and two other children were home when the shooting took place.

Nichols is facing three felonies and one misdemeanor - including child abuse in the second degree (a 10-year felony), firearm safe storage violation - premises under individual's control, minor present and inflicted serious impairment of a body function upon self or another (a 10-year felony) as well as possession of firearm by a prohibited person (a five-year felony), firearm safe storage violations - premises under individual’s control - minor present and possessed or exhibited (93-day misdemeanor).

He is also being charged as a habitual third-offender.

"In the wake of this tragic incident, we are reminded of the profound responsibility that comes with gun ownership. Our duty is to uphold the law and ensure accountability," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Nichols was arraigned by visiting Judge Denis LeDuc where the bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety only.



