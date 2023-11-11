Warren house fire leaves 60-year-old man dead

A 60-year-old man was found unresponsive in his living room during a house fire in Warren.

The fire broke out at a home on 7000 Westminster around 1:30 am. Emergency responders transported him to the hospital after the man was found in his living room unresponsive. He was later pronounced deceased.

There were no apparent signs of foul play or arson discovered during the initial investigation. The victim was the only occupant of the home at the time of the incident.

