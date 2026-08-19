Warren man arraigned for alleged possession of child sexually abusive materials

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The Brief 37-year-old Mark Michael Sharrow was arrested, having his home and cellphone searched. During the search, officials say that alleged sexually explicit videos of minors were discovered on his cellphone. He is also accused of possessing methamphetamine and LSD, after police say they found some in his home.



A man from Warren was arraigned in court for allegedly possessing sexually explicit videos of minors on his cellphone.

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On Tuesday, 37-year-old Mark Michael Sharrow was arrested, having his home and cellphone searched. During the search, officials say that alleged sexually explicit videos of minors were discovered on his cellphone. He is also accused of possessing methamphetamine and LSD, after police say they found some in his home.

On Wednesday, Sharrow was arraigned and charged with the following:

Five counts of child sexually abusive material which can result in a 10-year sentence.

Five counts of using a computer to commit a crime, up to 20 years in prison.

One count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 10 years in prison.

One count of possession of schedule 5 and LSD, a 1-year misdemeanor.

"Child Sexually Abusive Material is not simply illegal content—it is evidence of the abuse and exploitation of a real child. Those who seek out, possess, or distribute this material help perpetuate that harm. We will aggressively pursue those who prey on children and use every available legal tool to hold them accountable," stated Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

What's next:

Sharrow’s bond is set at $1 million cash. If he posts bond, officials say he must wear a GPS tether.

He is prohibited from using the internet and is ordered to have no contact with minors and may not enter places with minors.



Sharrow is scheduled to appear at a Probable Cause Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

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