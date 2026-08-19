KKK recruitment flyers found scattered across Dearborn Heights following anti-Islam protest

The Brief Flyers advertising for the KKK littered a Dearborn Heights neighborhood. This comes after hundreds of anti-Islam protesters came to Dearborn with far-right agitator Jake Lang. They advertised for the Trinity White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan with a post office box in Aberdeen, Ohio.



Racist flyers littered a neighborhood in Dearborn Heights following an anti-Islam protest in Dearborn led by far-right agitator Jake Lang.

KKK flyers in Dearborn Heights neighborhood

What we know:

Flyers advertising for the KKK, complete with a QR code, were written with things like "Neighborhood Watch, No need for Flock when we’re on the block."

FOX 2 saw dozens of them in the street, on sidewalks in a neighborhood near Outer Drive and Pelham, perhaps thrown from a car by possible white nationalists on their way to or from Tuesday's protest in Dearborn.

They advertised for the Trinity White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan with a post office box in Aberdeen, Ohio.

‘It’s being taken a little too far now’

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What they're saying:

However, the neighborhood they targeted is incredibly diverse in terms of race and religion, and the people FOX 2 spoke with say the KKK came to the wrong place to recruit.

"I don’t know where this is coming from, but I think this needs to be addressed. We don’t need these in the neighborhood for kids to see and people who live here. This is unnecessary," said one resident.

"I don’t like what’s going on, I don’t believe we should be fighting like this, now it’s getting a little out of hand. I can see us disagreeing on religions and stuff like that, but it’s being taken a little too far now. I don’t like that they’re even littering with these signs now," said resident Janice Townsend.

Anti-Islam protests in Dearborn amid city council meeting

The backstory:

Dearborn became the epicenter of religious extremism when Nazi sympathizers, Christian Nationalists, and anti-Islam agitators gathered Tuesday evening.

Dearborn became the epicenter of religious extremism when Nazi sympathizers, Christian Nationalists, and anti-Islam agitators gathered Tuesday evening.

At the meeting, Lang made incendiary claims during a public comment period about white Christians being replaced in the city.

Lang and Detroit pastor Lorenzo Sewell hatched the so-called Crusader March as a gathering of anti-Muslim protesters, saying America is a Christian country.

What's next:

FOX 2 did reach out to Dearborn Heights Police for comment, but we have not yet heard back.