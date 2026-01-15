Warren man charged for allegedly threatening high school student with pneumatic gun

The Brief A man from Warren allegedly threatened a Warren Cousino High School student with a pneumatic gun. The man allegedly approached a student in the hallway of the athletic department and shoved the student into a corner near the men’s bathroom. He then pushed the barrel of the gun into the stomach of the student.



A Metro Detroit man was charged for allegedly threatening a student with a pneumatic gun in Warren Cousino High School.

The backstory:

Macomb County officials say on Jan. 12, Warren man Demarcus Desean Green-Todd allegedly approached a student in the hallway of the athletic department of Warren Cousino. Green-Todd and an accomplice who helped him into the school, allegedly pushed the student into a corner near the men’s bathroom where police say Green-Todd pulled out a pneumatic gun, which appeared to be a real handgun.

He then pushed the barrel of the gun into the stomach of the student. Police say video footage from the school captures the altercation where Green-Todd was later arrested and admitted to the assault.

The accomplice, who is a juvenile, was also charged.

Dig deeper:

Green-Todd was charged with:

Count 1: Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees, or Students with Specific Intent to Carry Out Overt Act, a felony punishable up to 10 years.

Count 2: Dangerous Weapon Carrying With Unlawful Intent, a felony punishable up to 5 years.

Count 3: Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a felony punishable up to 4 years.

Count 4: Assault and Battery, a misdemeanor punishable up to 93 days.

Count 5: Trespass, a misdemeanor punishable up to 30 days.

"The safety and well-being of our children is our absolute top priority. Especially when they are in school! These charges reflect our commitment to holding offenders accountable, to the fullest extent of the law to ensure justice for our most vulnerable members, their families, and the community as a whole" said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

What's next:

On Jan. 14, Green-Todd was arraigned in court where his bond was set at $25,000. If his bond is posted, he is prohibited from going to Warren Consolidated Schools, he can not carry weapons, and he can not contact the student victim.

His Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for Jan. 27.