Warren man charged with wife's murder after she was found stabbed to death in his SUV at gas station

A Warren man is facing charges after authorities say his wife's body was found in the back of his vehicle at a gas station over the weekend.

Ricardo Orozco was allegedly sitting in the driver's seat of his Dodge Durango on Saturday while his wife, who had been stabbed to death, was dead in the back seat, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Orozco is charged with second-degree murder. His bond was set at 2 million dollars cash/surety.

"This tragic event has destroyed a family. October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, let’s remember that violence is never the answer," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

