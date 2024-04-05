Warren man tried persuading teen to get in his vehicle before arrest a day later, police say

article

A Warren man who tried to persuade a teenager to get into his car as she was walking home from school was arrested less than 24 hours after the incident.

Kevin Regan, 35, has since been charged with two misdemeanors of disturbing the peace and possessing an improper license plate after Warren police officers were able to identify him as the suspect.

According to Warren police, the student recorded some of her interaction with Regan and when she pointed her phone at him, he fled the area in his vehicle. He was taken into custody a day later, on April 4.

The investigation began last Wednesday when a student from Cousino High School was walking home from school when a white male in an older Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up next to her. It happened in the area of Shawn and Jenny.

A news release from Warren police said the man tried convincing the student to get in his vehicle when she started filming the interaction with her phone, prompting the man to flee. He never got out of the vehicle and police don't believe he had any weapons.

The next day, police managed to identify Regan and the vehicle he was driving and took him into custody.

Regan was given a $5,000 care/surety bond after he entered a not guilty plea. Each crime, if convicted, carries a penalty of 93 days in jail.

He was given a GPS tether after his arraignment.