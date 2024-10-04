Warren police: 2 groups involved in shoot-out in McDonald's parking lot

article

A shoot-out took place in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Warren on Friday.

A white Chrysler 300 and a silver/gray sedan allegedly fired multiple shots at each other in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Van Dyke Avenue near Nine Mile Road, around 5 p.m., according to a release from the Warren Police Department.

Both vehicles fled the scene in different directions. No injuries have been reported.

"There are no known victims at this time with all persons involved having fled the scene prior to police arrival," police released. "As of this point, there is no apparent danger to the public."

Several 911 calls were made about several shots being fired in the parking lot.

Police found over 10 shell casings once they arrived at the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

The scene has since been cleared, and an investigation is ongoing.

"Investigators will be reviewing CCTV video footage as well as speaking with any witnesses to gather more information into this incident," according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4877.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 Detroit for updates.