Warren police chase policy: What's inside the document that dictates pursuits

The Brief A department policy highlights what Warren police officers must consider before initiating a chase, along with procedures to be followed when chasing. Most of what is prohibited during chases was redacted in a copy of the policy provided to FOX 2 through a Freedom of Information Act request. Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said his department always reviews chases, and will make changes to the policy if warranted.



Following scrutiny surrounding recent police chases in Warren, including one that ended with a woman dead earlier this year, FOX 2 obtained a copy of the police department's chase policy and reviewed the procedures that officers are expected to follow when they decide to initiate a pursuit.

"We allow our officers to initiate pursuits under certain conditions. We have a policy that gives clear expectations of officers during these pursuits," Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said after a chase ended with an innocent driver being killed in late May.

He went on to say that the "overwhelming majority" of chases in 2025 had followed department policy. This 10-page document outlines considerations before chasing, allowed and prohibited actions while chasing, and what happens after a pursuit ends.

Here's what's inside the policy:

Initiating a police chase

Chase considerations :

The policy lays out what officers must consider before deciding to initiate a chase.

These factors include:

The nature of the violation

The presence of pedestrians and traffic conditions

The time of day

The population density of an area

Familiarity with the area

The condition of the patrol vehicle

Possible other methods for apprehending the suspect, such as knowing their identity and locating them elsewhere

"Pursuits shall not be carried to such an extent so as to endanger the lives of innocent persons or the officers themselves," the policy states.

Types of chases:

The policy also defines two different types of chases and when they can be initiated - high-speed pursuits and moderate-speed pursuits. However, the policy does not define which speed differentiates between moderate-speed and high-speed.

High-speed pursuits are authorized when a suspect has committed or attempted a violent or life-threatening felony.

Moderate-speed chases can be used when a driver commits a motor vehicle violation. If a suspect is wanted for a felony that did not involve someone being harmed but could have resulted in death or serious injury, like stealing a vehicle or speeding, officers should engage in a moderate-speed chase.

During a chase

Once an officer initiates a chase, they must immediately notify a supervisor of the reason for the pursuit, their current location, the direction the chase is headed, a description of the vehicle, and a description of the vehicle's occupants. Updates should be provided as the chase continues.

Chases are limited to two patrol vehicles with a couple of caveats - K-9 units can respond to any chase, as can supervisors in order to monitor the chase.

The policy also describes the procedure for using stop sticks, but that section was redacted from the version released to FOX 2.

Prohibited practices:

Thirteen prohibited chase practices are listed in the procedure, but only two are visible.

According to the policy, "under no circumstances shall an intentional collision be justified in the apprehension of a law violator." However, it can "be used as a last resort in an immediate threat to human life when deadly force is justified."

Shooting a firearm from a moving vehicle is also banned.

Chase supervision:

Once notified of a chase, supervisors are required to monitor in real time via cameras. While doing so, they must evaluate the risk-level of the pursuit and ensure no officers are driving at an excessive speed.

If the risk is deemed too great, they should call off the chase.

Terminating a chase

In addition to supervisors having the ability to call off a chase, officers are required to evaluate an ongoing chase and make decisions about whether it is safe to continue.

Chases should be called off when the risk to the officer or public is greater than the need to capture the suspect; the suspect has been identified and can be arrested later; weather or geographical conditions could hinder the chase; the chased vehicle is lost, or the chase is called off by a supervisor.

After a chase

When a chase is over, each officer who was involved is required to complete an incident report that will then be reviewed by the shift supervisor. This supervisor is also required to review these reports and all videos from the chase. The supervisor will then write a report detailing what happened, and if any further actions need to be taken.

The patrol captain will then review the report and determine if any discipline, policy changes, training, or equipment changes are warranted.

"We are learning organization, so we review all of our pursuits, whether they are within, outside or within the gray area of our policy," Hawkins said while discussing the May chase. "And if there are opportunities for adjustments in our policy, we take the opportunity to make those adjustments and modifications."

The chase policy also outlines what needs to be done when a pursuit leaves Warren, what officers can do when a chase from another city enters Warren, and procedures for reinstating a chase that has been terminated.