Detroit man charged with murder after crash during Warren police chase kills woman

The Brief A Detroit man is accused of hitting and killing a woman while fleeing Warren police. Authorities said officers tried to stop Anthony Eugene-Douglas Grier Jr. because he was going about 70 mph in a 40 mph zone. Grier is currently being held in the Macomb County Jail.



A Detroit man is facing several charges, including murder, after police say he caused a fatal crash while fleeing Warren officers over the weekend.

Officers spotted a Chrysler 300, driven by Anthony Eugene-Douglas Grier Jr., going about 70 mph in a 40 mph zone on Van Dyke near Miller just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The backstory:

Grier did not stop, leading police on a chase. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said he allegedly drove on the sidewalk, in the middle turn lane, ran red lights, and reached speeds faster than 100 mph as he evaded officers.

While at the intersection of Van Dyke and Nine Mile, the suspect hit two vehicles, including one being driven by 71-year-old Wendy Drew. That woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anthony Grier Jr.

Grier fled his crashed car on foot, but was caught.

He was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree fleeing police, and assaulting/resisting/obstructing police, and remanded to the Macomb County Jail.

"This matter is a prime example of the peril that results from a driver failing to stop for police. It is a terrible tragedy that an innocent woman was killed. The Warren Police Department can be commended for their efforts to protect the public and prevent what could have been an even greater loss of life," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said. "The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office will prosecute the defendant to the fullest extent of the law."