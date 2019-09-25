Warren Police, DEA raid several homes on Detroit's east side

The DEA, along with Detroit and Warren police, conducted raids at several homes in Detroit Wednesday morning.

Warren mayor Jim Fouts said on Facebook that Warren police assisted the Drug Enforcement Agency with drug raids at 10 houses.

Fouts says the raids were against a major drug organization that was supplying heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine to the Warren and Detroit Metro Area. He says Warren undercover officers were buying drugs from them.

SkyFOX was over the scene and at least one person was seen being taken into custody.

According to authorities, one of the homes belonged to a family of known drug dealers who has been selling drugs for upwards of 15 years.

"Terrorism begins and ends, in part, with these drug dealers," Fouts said.

Over 150 officers participated in the raids, including the DEA who confirmed they served search warrants Wednesday morning on Winchester, which is near Eight Mile and Dequindre. Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said it was more than just drugs they seized.

"There's a large amount of heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, firearms, and cash seized this morning in the raid," Dwyer said.

Specifically seized was about half a kilo of heroin - worth about $40,000 - plus five guns, and $40,000 in cash.

All told, seven men and one woman were arrested. All of them are from Detroit and all have previous criminal records. They'll all also face federal drug charges.

"This is a perfect example of an organization that was headquartered in Detroit while providing drugs for the entire metropolitan area," said Dwyer.

Two dozen undercover agents from Warren police have been working this case in Detroit since January.

"Outstanding job on a part of the Warren Special Investigation Unit that risked their lives to put a dent to these drug kingpins," Fouts said.

Dwyer also said there could be more arrests in the future.

