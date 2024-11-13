Warren siblings charged in murder of sister's boyfriend

article

The Brief Two Warren adults were charged in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man last week The shooter was 32-year-old Deandre Jones, who was the brother of the victim's girlfriend A 30-year-old woman and sister to Jones was also charged with tampering with evidence



Two siblings from Warren have been charged in the fatal shooting of their sister's boyfriend after meeting with him lae last week.

Deandre Bernard Jones, 32, was arraigned on second-degree murder, felony firearm, and solicitation of tampering with evidence after he allegedly shot a 23-year-old man on Nov. 8.

The victim, Stanley Smith Jr., was in a relationship with Jones' sister.

The Macomb County Prosecutors' Office announced the charges in a news release on Wednesday, with Pete Lucido calling the shooting a "tragic incident" with "profound consequences" for the family.

"We are committed to pursuing justice for the victim, and holding accountable those responsible for his death. Our thoughts are with the victim's family as we work to ensure justice is served," he said in the news release.

Also charged was Keshawna Smith, a 30-year-old woman and sister to Jones.

The prosecutor said she was with Jones and their sister when they traveled to the residence where Stanley Smith Jr. was eventually shot. After the incident, Keshawna Smith deleted text messages and call logs between herself and Jones related to the shooting, the prosecutor said.

She was charged with tampering with evidence and was given a $50,000 bond with no 10% provision.

Jones was denied bond and his next court case is Nov. 26 for a probable cause conference.