Warren woman killed in crash with semi-truck in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 30-year-old Warren woman died late Saturday after crashing into the back of a semi-truck in Sterling Heights, police said.
The backstory:
The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. near northbound Mound Road and Sterling Drive South.
According to investigators, the woman was driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu when she struck the rear of a semi-truck tractor that was stopped at a red light.
Sterling Heights police officers and firefighters provided life-saving aid, but the woman died from her injuries. She was the only person in the vehicle. The semi-truck driver was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Officer Elliott with the Sterling Heights Police Traffic Safety Bureau at 586-446-2920.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Sterling Heights Police Department.