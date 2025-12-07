Warren woman killed in crash with semi-truck in Sterling Heights

article

The Brief A 30-year-old Warren woman died late Saturday after her car crashed into the back of a semi-truck stopped at a red light. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. near northbound Mound Road and Sterling Drive South. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 586-446-2920.



A 30-year-old Warren woman died late Saturday after crashing into the back of a semi-truck in Sterling Heights, police said.

The backstory:

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. near northbound Mound Road and Sterling Drive South.

According to investigators, the woman was driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu when she struck the rear of a semi-truck tractor that was stopped at a red light.

Sterling Heights police officers and firefighters provided life-saving aid, but the woman died from her injuries. She was the only person in the vehicle. The semi-truck driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Officer Elliott with the Sterling Heights Police Traffic Safety Bureau at 586-446-2920.