Warren woman set fire, blocked entrances to home she shared with five others, prosecutors say

A Warren woman was in court Tuesday after she allegedly set fire to a home she shared with five others, including two kids.

Prosecutors say London Johnson blocked exits in the home after setting it on fire.

The attempted arson happened on Aug. 1 and the 27-year-old was later arrested and charged with several felonies, including five counts of attempted murder.

Johnson was given a $1 million bond after her arraignment in the 37th District Court in Warren. If released, she must wear a steel cuff tether. She was also referred to Community Corrections for a mental health screening.

"By allegedly setting fire to the home, the defendant not only endangered the lives of the five occupants but also put the entire community at risk. We will pursue justice for the victims and hold her accountable for her actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

In addition to attempted murder, Johnson was charged with one count of second degree arson, a 20-year felony.

She'll be back in court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 13.