'Washington DC is broken': Actor Hill Harper campaigns for Stabenow Senate seat

From acting to politics, Hill Harper says it’s time for a change - not only for himself, but for Michiganders.

This week the actor and activist announced that he is running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Michigan. The seat will be vacant after longtime Senator Debbie Stabenow (Democrat) announced plans to retire.

"Washington DC is broken and we need to grab it back," said Harper. "And we have to make sure that we elect a Democratic senator in Michigan, next November."

Harper, who has been acting since he was a child, is best known for his roles in CSI: NY and more recently on The Good Doctor.

He believes it’s time for voters to look beyond what he calls, career politicians.

"Do you have an issue? Come talk to me, there’s access," Harper said. "So what do we need, transparency, access, and accountability."

Harper is challenging U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin for the Democratic nomination.

"We have to decide whether we’re willing to fight or not," he said.

Harper believes he can win.

"Let’s go win this," he said. "Let’s win together."



