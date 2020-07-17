Washington lawmakers split on George Floyd policing reform needing US Senate help to become a reality

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed the US House of Representatives. It is a bill backed by Civil Rights organizations and the Congressional Black Caucus, as the Democrats answer to police reform.

"We have heard from the streets a cry for police reform," said U.S. Congresswoman Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (D-14th District). "We have heard the anguish we had to move this country from anguish to action."

FOX 2: "Can the George Floyd legislation move forward by the Senate as it stands?"

"I'm sure there's going to be some modifications," she said.

There is the rub. For the proposals in the bill to become more than that, they would have to pass the Republican-led Senate and be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

The legislation lowers the bar for officers to face criminal charges, diminishing qualified immunity and creates a national police misconduct registry. It also bans chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

Democrats in the Senate blocked the Republican version of police reform put forward by African-American Republican Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina, claiming it did not go far enough.

"We need to put some teeth in Senator Scott's bill. He realizes it is too weak and if we can reach some compromise, we can move forward," Dagnogo said.

FOX 2: "Senator Scott said he's been talking with elements of the Congressional Black Caucus and perhaps there could be some room for negotiation on qualified immunity. Would those things make House Democrats more amenable to revising Senator Scott's bill?"

"Absolutely. Banning chokeholds, banning no-knock warrants, mandating that we establish a registery of those police who have received complaints, who have been disciplined for excessive force, for racial profiling," Dagnogo said. "That we establish this registery so the FBI can say well what are you doing with this police officer who consistently breaks his oath of office or is not in compliance. Those are things we want to talk to Mr. Scott about. I am glad Senator Scott is coming to the table."

Scott said he is hoping the bill will come back to life - as both sides of the aisle seem to be signaling they are more willing to compromise.