Washtenaw County black community hit hard by COVID-19, experts not surprised

The African-American community in Washtenaw County has been hit hard by the coronavirus.

As coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket, the Washtenaw County Health Department is seeing some disturbing statistics.

They say out of the 112 people hospitalized, nearly half are African-American. But in the county they make up just 12 percent of the population.

The health department also says 44 percent of coronavirus cases are in Ypsilanti or Ypsilanti Township.

"Disappointed, but not fully surprised having been around Ypsilanti a lot, I think there are cultural factors that play a role," said Alford Young Jr.

Young Jr. is a University of Michigan professor who teaches African-American studies and says this is the result of several factors.

"People are less likely to be connected to health systems less likely to see physicians less likely to be in touch with their health on a regular basis," said Young. "I'm not at all surprised to find that cardiovascular afflictions affect African-Americans more than others and they are people who are more susceptible to catching the virus."

"We are seeing these differences not only across our state but across the country so it's a huge concern," said Susan Ringler-Cerniglia, Washtenaw County Health.

The Washtenaw County Health Department says we shouldn’t have these disparities, but they do exist and it's not a new problem.

"As we see those existing differences in health and access and resources we see those magnified." Cerniglia said.

Now while the health department continues to work with Ypsilanti community leaders, Young hopes people stay home to help slow the spread.

"I know it's painful, I know it's challenging," Young said. "I know in the case of many African-Americans particularly working class, particularly working class or low income backgrounds, technology is not the same they will not be able to Zoom in or Skype in with friends as much as other folks.

"But it's a life and death matter so what they can do to stay isolated now will just mean a better life when we get beyond this."

