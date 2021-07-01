Washtenaw County declares State of Emergency, asks Michigan for help after flooding

Washtenaw County declared a State of Emergency this week after last weekend's flooding.

Heavy rain overwhelmed stormwater and sewer systems, leading to streets and sidewalks being damaged. Water also got into homes, causing issues for residents.

"Although Washtenaw County has already been working to assess and respond to flooding and to shelter and support residents who have been displaced by the flooding, this declaration will allow for local resources to be utilized to the fullest extent practical," said Sue Shink, the chair of the county Board of Commissioners and commissioner for District 2.

A letter was also sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requesting that she declare a State of Disaster or State of Emergency to broaden the response beyond the county’s emergency operations.

Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for Wayne County over the weekend.

Additionally, Shink asked for financial support to help people clean, remove, and restore damaged property, as well as resources to provide temporary shelter for those displaced from their homes.

"Many of our residents do not have the flood insurance necessary to cover everything they have lost this past week. If we don’t act quickly and decisively to fully support them, they will be left holding the bag for thousands of dollars of needed repairs," said Caroline Sanders, Washtenaw County commissioner for District 4. "We must work with the state and other partners to provide the resources and support necessary to help these families begin to recover."

For non-emergencies related to flooding and damage, call 211. Residents are encouraged to take photos of items damaged by flooding.