State of Emergency declared to help Wayne County after heavy rain, flooding

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for Wayne County on Saturday after heavy rain ravaged the area.

Rainfall Friday into Saturday led to flooding that filled basements and trapped vehicles on freeways.

"We are continuing to work closely with emergency response coordinators and local leaders across the state to address widespread flooding," Whitmer said. "The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate our state’s response as we rush resources to affected areas, and the state of emergency declaration will help counties access even greater assistance."

The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management, and Homeland Security Division to coordinate state efforts beyond what they have already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.

Whitmer also activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Saturday morning.

"Our staff have been working closely with Wayne County officials since the flooding began," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. "We will continue to partner with the county and make certain all needs are being met as the community recovers."

More rain is expected across Metro Detroit this weekend, and other counties could be added to the State of Emergency if flooding gets worse.