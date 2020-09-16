Washtenaw County Deputy shot by suspect, Superior Twp. residents urged to stay indoors

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday an officer was shot by a suspect northeast of Ypsilanti when he was responding to a felonious assault call.

According to the sheriff's office, the officer was responding to a neighbor dispute around 2:10 p.m. when one person shot at the other.

Deputies were responding to the call of felonious assault when shots were fired from one of the homes.

The sheriff confirms one deputy was shot and has been hospitalized in stable condition. The suspect is now barricaded inside the home and it's unknown if he's alone or not.

Residents in Superior Township near N. Prospect Road, Geddes Road, and East Clark Road are asked to stay indoors until further notice.

Law enforcement agencies from throughout Washtenaw County have responded to assist the sheriff's office.

Video from SkyFOX shows multiple snipers and SWAT members in the area as police search and investigate.

FOX 2 has a news crew in the area. We'll update this story with new information as it comes in to our newsroom.