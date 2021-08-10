Washtenaw County deputy to stand trial after video shows inmate being grabbed by neck

A Washtenaw County deputy is headed to trial in connection with an assault involving an inmate last summer.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Cpl. Christopher Ellul was arraigned on an assault and battery charge and a misconduct in office by a public official charge in May.

Nessel said video showed Ellul grabbing an inmate by the next twice while helping to remove them from a cell at the Washtenaw County Jail last August.

He was charged after an investigation by Nessel's Public Integrity Unit. According to the county’s use of force policy, neck holds are considered deadly force.

"Seeing Mr. Ellul bound over for trial reinforces our commitment to ensuring those who are hired to protect and serve do so with utmost integrity," Nessel said.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Sept. 21.