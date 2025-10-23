Washtenaw County launches food scrap composting pilot program - How to sign up

The Brief Washtenaw County is offering a food scrap composting pilot program. Residents can now sign up for the program, which can serve up to 300 families. It is estimated that in the first six months, the pilot program has the potential to divert 30,000 to 45,000 pounds of food waste from landfills.



As part of a plan to eventually launch a county-wide composting program, Washtenaw County is launching a food scrap drop-off pilot program.

The program is currently accepting residents to participate in the program, which is designed to give people a place to drop off their food scraps to keep them out of landfills. Currently, only Ann Arbor residents have access to municipal composting via curbside food scrap collection.

What to know:

According to the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office, the office's Materials Management Division has partnered with local organics hauler My Green Michigan for the program, which will serve up to 300 households during the pilot. It's possible due to a nearly $10,000 from Closed Loop Partners’ Composting Consortium and Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI).

This program has the potential to divert 30,000 to 45,000 pounds of food waste from landfills in the first six months.

Households selected to participate in the program will receive the address to a location in Ypsilanti where they will be able to drop off food waste and BPI-certified compostable products, such as certain paper products and takeout containers. There are also plans to later expand to Dexter and Salem Township.

"Thank you to the Board of Commissioners for continuing to support the Resiliency Plan and our work toward a circular economy. Addressing organics is a high priority of the developing Materials Management Plan," said Washtenaw County Public Works Director Theo Eggermont, "This pilot will enable residents to turn everyday food scraps into healthy soil instead of landfill waste and potent greenhouse gases. This is our launch pad toward a much larger goal. Thanks to this grant from Closed Loop Partners’ Composting Consortium and BPI, we’re able to expand access and make composting even easier for our neighbors!"

Why it matters:

According to a study by the Michigan Sustainable Business Forum, food waste is the most prominent material in landfills. The city of Farmington Hills said in a press release announcing its steps to combat waste that Southeast Michigan's 15 largest cities generate 750 million pounds of food waste each year.

Wasted food is also costly. An EPA report titled Estimating the Cost of Food Waste to American Consumers found that the cost of food waste to each U.S. consumer to be $728 per year. For a household of four, the annual cost is $2,913, with an average weekly cost of $56.

Additionally, food waste creates methane gas in landfills, and is responsible for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.

Michigan has a goal to cut food waste in half by 2030, as part of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.

What you can do:

Washtenaw County residents who are interested in participating in the pilot program can fill out this interest form.

Beyond Washtenaw County:

Other communities around Southeast Michigan have also taken steps to establish composting programs.

Farmington recently launched a pilot that included the addition of food scrap collection bins at the farmers market.

Last year, Royal Oak introduced a composting pilot program at its farmers market that has since grown to include multiple bins that get filled weekly.

Farmignton Hills recently launched surveys that will be used as the city creates a blueprint for how it can reduce food waste in the city. These surveys will gather information about how residents and businesses currently handle food waste, and explore community interest in a future composting program.

Learn more about the Farmington Hills surveys here.

The Source: This information is from the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office and previous FOX 2 reporting.



