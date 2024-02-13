Royal Oak adds free food composting as part of pilot program

article

Dispose of your food scraps for free as part of a composting pilot program at the Royal Oak Farmers Market.

Beginning Feb. 24, Royal Oak Sustainability will offer free composting drop-offs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Food scraps will be collected at 316 E. Eleven Mile Rd. While there, you can buy more food during the market, which runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The composting drop-off will be available for three months to gauge interest as the organization works to reduce food waste. Composting food scraps involves recycling waste into fertilizer.

The organization will also be working with Metro Food Rescue to help caterers, schools, and others who have large scale food donations make those donations.

This pilot program is the first step in a series of food waste reduction steps.

In addition to the composting opportunity, Royal Oak Sustainability is hosting educational workshops for those interested in learning more. The next informational happy hour is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Alchemi. During this event, the restaurant's chef will talk about the restaurant's waste-reduction efforts.

Volunteers who are interested in getting involved can contact sustainability@romi.gov.