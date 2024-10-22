Washtenaw County youth pastor held on $3M bond for criminal sexual conduct with children

A 29-year-old youth pastor is behind bars being held on $3 million bond, charged with several counts of criminal sexual conduct involving children.

Zachary Radcliff was a youth pastor at Oakwood Church on Whitaker Road in Ypsilanti. The investigation into the youth pastor began on Oct. 2 when police received information that he had allegedly solicited sexually abusive material from a minor.

Police say there are multiple victims ranging in age from 12 to 17.

The alleged criminal activity dates back to early 2011. Radcliff is the son of Frank Radcliff, the senior pastor of Oakwood Church.

The church released a statement saying in part:

"Like you, our hearts are broken. We have a desire to serve our Master in this community, with the understanding that the church family should be one of the safest places we can be involved in. Part of that trust has been broken. Our commitment is to be completely transparent and do what we can to help with this investigation."

Pastor Christopher Butson rents space to Oakwood Church.

"Our affiliation with Oakwood church is limited to our rental agreement - they hold services here throughout the week," he said.

Butson was alarmed and saddened.

"It’s shocking of course especially because it’s someone I know personally, but I’m never entirely surprised when something like this happens - because clergy have continually broken people’s trust," he said. "Clergy and churches should be held to highest standards and it’s an excellent reminder that every church organization that involves children, should regularly review and update their protection policies and to follow them without exception."



