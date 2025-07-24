Washtenaw County's Independence Lake Beach closed for swimming due to high bacteria levels

article

Independence Lake Beach in Whitmore Lake is closed for swimming Thursday after high levels of E. coli were detected during routine water testing.

E. coli can cause gastrointestinal illness, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to being impacted by the bacteria.

According to a health advisory from Washtenaw County, which announced the closure Wednesday, swimming will be allowed again once follow-up tests show safe bacteria levels.

Other activities that do not involve contact with the water, such as fishing, are still permitted at the beach.

What you can do:

If you had contact with the water and became ill, report it to the Washtenaw County Environmental Health Division at 734-222-3800 or at washtenaw.org/envhealth.