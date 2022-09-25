Watch this Oktoberfest server wow the room with her beer-carrying skills

"Respect." That’s the word onlookers had for an Oktoberfest server who moved seamlessly through a large crowd with at least a dozen mugs of beer.

Footage shared by Niko Schilling on TikTok shows the smiling server walk through the beer hall as one man nearly crashes into the tower of beer.

Munich’s world-famous Oktoberfest kicked off Sept. 17 for the first time since 2019. It draws about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Bavaria’s capital. The event did not take place in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

Revelers catch for one of the first liter of beer in the Paulaner tent on the opening day of the 2022 Oktoberfest beer fest on September 17, 2022 in Munich, Germany.

Festival-goers will need significantly deeper pockets this year than at the last Oktoberfest, with brewers and visitors facing pressure from inflation. A 1-liter (2-pint) mug of beer costs between 12.60 and 13.80 euros (dollars) this year, which is an increase of about 15% compared with 2019, according to the festival's official homepage.

This year’s Oktoberfest, the 187th edition of the event, runs through Oct. 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.