WATCH: Suspected drunken driver jumps freeway embankment in Southwest Michigan
DORR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man caught air on a freeway embankment Thursday afternoon before crashing in a ditch in Southwest Michigan.
Video posted to YouTube shows the black Chevrolet Impala driving up the embankment at the 142nd Avenue exit ramp on US-131 in Allegan County and going airborne just after 2 p.m.
Watch the video below.
The driver struck a road sign before the car landed on its side in a ditch along 142th Avenue, police said.
Police said the 25-year-old driver showed "multiple signs of intoxication" after the crash.
(Photo: MSP)
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He is being treated at a hospital, so he hasn't been arrested, but police said they are seeking charges, including operating while intoxicated.
(If you can't see the video below, click here.)
Advertisement