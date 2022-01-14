WATCH: Suspected drunken driver jumps freeway embankment in Southwest Michigan

article

A Kalamazoo man caught air on a freeway embankment Thursday afternoon before crashing in a ditch in Southwest Michigan.

Video posted to YouTube shows the black Chevrolet Impala driving up the embankment at the 142nd Avenue exit ramp on US-131 in Allegan County and going airborne just after 2 p.m.

Watch the video below.

The driver struck a road sign before the car landed on its side in a ditch along 142th Avenue, police said.

Police said the 25-year-old driver showed "multiple signs of intoxication" after the crash.

(Photo: MSP)

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He is being treated at a hospital, so he hasn't been arrested, but police said they are seeking charges, including operating while intoxicated.

