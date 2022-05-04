Water department says fix coming after Detroiters deal with flooded street for 2 years

Residents on Sobieski Street have been dealing with flooding issues for about two years.

The street near the border of Detroit and Hamtramck has caused problems repeatedly, but it never gets fixed even when people call the city about it.

"We called maybe like 50-60 times," said MD Ahmed, a resident mad about the flooded street.

The water not only floods the road – it fills basements of homes on the street.

FOX 2 called the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department, and was met by an employee Wednesday.

"This is an unfortunate situation," said Bryan Peckinpaugh. "The problem here is that the catch basin has a broken trap."

Advertisement

Peckinpaugh says fixing the problem is a priority, and the water department plans to do it soon. He also said the water would be pumped out of the street.