Waterford apartment fire leaves families displaced from homes 

It was an unforgettable scene at Whispering Woods Apartments in Waterford around 3 :00 Saturday morning.

“I was screaming at the top of my lungs, fire! Everybody get out,” said complex resident Keith Short.

Firefighters from Waterford and several other neighboring fire departments worked together to put the fire out.

“Our guys did a tremendous job of getting water on the fire right away and putting it out,” said Battalion Chief Joshua Dorman with the Waterford Regional Fire Dept. said. “It’s not easy and doesn’t always go this well.”

People and pets were rescued from the fire, and despite the magnitude, everyone got out alive. Only one person was taken to the hospital.

“Things were falling down, windows were breaking. It was pretty scary,” Short said.

Advertisement

As of right now, the cause of the fire is unknown, and resources were given to the families impacted.

“We have the Salvation Army that has already arrived. Red Cross mobilizing the team as well. Help the families as much as we can at this point,” Chief Dorman said.