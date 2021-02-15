Waterford matchmaker's business is booming during pandemic

Inside Lisa Chaben's home there's lots of love to go around. As a professional matchmaker, Chaban's passion is helping others find love of their own.

"I have every walk of life that comes to me," she said. "I’m not just fixing them up on a random Saturday night date. I really try to get them someone who’s going to be their soulmate, their future, their everything."

The Waterford woman has clients from 21 to 80 and up. They fill out an application, then Chaban discusses what they want in a partner and she finds their perfect match. Chaben says she has set up hundreds of marriages over the last 30 years.

When the pandemic hit, her phone blew up and the calls haven't stopped.

"People realize how lonely they were when they were stuck in their house and nobody else," Chaben said."There were like, I want to meet someone."

Chaben says you can still find a special someone in the era of COVID-19, you just have to put on your mask and get out of your comfort zone.

"Make a different type of date and do something else," she said. "Go to Detroit, go to Eastern Market, wear your mask, go walk around, talk to somebody."

"Being cooped up in the house for the past 10 months, I really reevaluated what I’m looking for in someone," said client Wendy Levitt.

Levitt says the pandemic changed her perspective about dating.

"I don’t just want to go out with someone to go out with someone," she said. "I want to have a connection with them and I like to know, I’m excited to be out. I want to know that we’re gonna have a great conversation and that we are on the same page with everything."

Now while the pandemic is far from over, Chaben wants people who are single to have hope. Meanwhile she's hard at work making her next match and helping a future couple find a love of their own.

"I love to make people happy and this is what I was meant to do," she said. "Everybody has a purpose and this is mine."

If you want to contact Chaben, go to www.matchwithlisa.com/