Waterford police searching for missing woman who has not been seen for nearly a week

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The Brief Waterford officials are looking for a missing woman who was last seen nearly a week ago. They are looking for Julie Jaworowski, who was last seen on April 22.



Officials in Waterford are searching for a missing woman who has not been seen in nearly a week.

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Waterford police say they are looking for Julie Jaworowski, who was last seen on April 22 at around 2:40 p.m. Then, she was leaving home on foot, not taking her phone, medication or wallet with her.

She was last seen walking on Silver Lake Road near Walton.

Police say it was not uncommon for her to take walks, she normally would return the day of and never stays away overnight.

Julie is described as typically wearing her hair up and was wearing a grey sweatshirt, black leggings and grey/pink tennis shoes the day she went missing.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Waterford Detective Austin Moll at 248-618-6142 or the Waterford Police at 248-618-7550.

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