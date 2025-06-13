Expand / Collapse search

Police: Woman dies in Waterford home after being stabbed by fiancé

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  June 13, 2025 10:30pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
One person is dead after a stabbing at a home in Waterford on Friday evening.

WATERFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is dead after police say she was stabbed by her fiancé in Waterford on Friday evening. 

Waterford police say at 3:41p.m., they were called to a home on Hackett Street in Waterford Township where a man called 911 saying that he had stabbed his fiancé. 

When officials arrived, police arrested a 25-year-old man as he exited the home. Police then found a 33-year-old woman inside where she later died on the scene. The man was placed behind bars at the Oakland County Jail. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

