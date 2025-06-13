Police: Woman dies in Waterford home after being stabbed by fiancé

A woman is dead after police say she was stabbed by her fiancé in Waterford on Friday evening.

Waterford police say at 3:41p.m., they were called to a home on Hackett Street in Waterford Township where a man called 911 saying that he had stabbed his fiancé.

When officials arrived, police arrested a 25-year-old man as he exited the home. Police then found a 33-year-old woman inside where she later died on the scene. The man was placed behind bars at the Oakland County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing.