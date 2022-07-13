Waterford Township police seek suspects using stolen credit cards

article

Waterford Township police are looking for two suspects who they say have used stolen credit cards in the city and other areas.

Both suspects are white females.

One has brown hair, is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. She has a tattoo on her right outside ankle. She may be driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox.

The other suspect has long blonde hair, is about 5 feet, 5 inches, and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mamola at 248-618-6193, or to remain anonymous, 248-674-COPS.

