Wayne and Westland offering free Thanksgiving dinners for military members, veterans

article

Military members and veterans in Wayne and Westland can get everything needed to make a Thanksgiving feast.

The Holiday Meals for Military Members program provides active duty service members, veterans, and their families with a 12-16 pound turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, and heat and serve rolls. This meal will feed 6-8 people.

Service members and vets have until noon Nov. 15 to register for a meal. They will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wayne Ford Civic League.

There are several ways to register:

- Online

- Contact the mayors:

Mayor Londeau's Office at 734-467-3200

Mayor Rhaesa's Office at 734-895-9196

- Fill out this form and email it to one of the mayors:

Mayor Londeau at mayor@cityofwestland.com

Mayor Rhaesa at jrhaesa@cityofwayne.com

- Drop the form off at the Wayne or Westland city hall

Watch FOX 2 News Live